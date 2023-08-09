Obituary: Mason, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Mason, 62, of Belpre, OH, passed away July 24, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

She was born May 25, 1961 in Washington, DC, one of three children of the late Ralph A. Christian and Sharon Patricia Noland.

Patricia had worked for Housecalls Hospice for almost 10 years. She enjoyed working for Hospice and caring for others. Patricia enjoyed time with her family, friends and pets.

Patricia is survived by her sons Adam Mason of Belpre, Jason Hine of Zanesville, daughter in law Marla Deaton of Belpre, four grandchildren Ashton, Makaylee, Brady, Caleb, sister Jeannie Hubl, niece Jennifer and nephew Christopher. She also had 2 great-nephews Domonic and Issiah , and one great-niece, Jaylynn.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother Dennis Paul Christian.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5 pm Friday, August 11, 2023 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family will greet visitors from 4 - 5 prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.