Ohio voters strike down Issue 1 in special election

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohioans voted down a constitutional amendment that would have made it more difficult to to amend the state constitution in Tuesday’s special election.

Ohio Issue one would have changed the voter threshold to pass amendments to the Ohio consitution from a simple majority to 60%. The amendment also would have required groups to get signatures from all 88 Ohio counties to get an amendment on the ballot in the first place. Current Ohio law requires signatures from 44 counties.

Proponents of Issue 1 argued that it would protect the Ohio constitution from the influence of special interests. Critics argued that it’s antidemocratic because it would allow a minority of 40% of voters to overrule a majority.

Marietta voter John Biehl told WTAP that he voted yes because he wanted to protect the constitution, but he found the ballot language confusing. “It was confusing whether you would think, no you didn’t want to do this, or yes you didn’t want to do this, but you don’t know which one went where,” Biehl said. “I hope I voted correctly to protect us in the state and to add some muscle to our constitution.”

Issue 1 was the only issue on the ballot for Tuesday’s election. The most recent results can be found on the Ohio Secretary of State website.

