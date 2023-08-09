One half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast shares his thoughts on the Big 12 realignment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The college football season is just a few weeks away, but the chaos has already begun with teams changing conferences and players battling it out to be named a starter for their opening game.

The Big 12 has added four new schools to the conference for this upcoming season with BYU, University of Cincinnati, University of Central Florida, and University of Houston all becoming members.

In the last week, the Big 12 has now added the ‘four corners’ from the PAC 12, which includes the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of Colorado, and the University of Utah as members to the conference.

One of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast, Brandon Phoenix, shared his thoughts on what this realignment means for the Big 12, what he is hearing and seeing so far from this year’s WVU football team at fall practices, and the importance of a new beer that will help WVU get more NIL funds.

Check out the full interview at the top of the article to hear Brandon’s thoughts!

