OSU Extension opens applications for Master Gardener program

The extension office is bringing back a popular bi-annual program.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The extension office is opening up applications for the Master Gardener program. This program allows volunteers a chance to learn how to be better in this activity. Trainings include horticulture, pathology, botany and soil sciences.

To become an OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, applicants will attend all training sessions. Makeup sessions are available if you cannot attend a training. You also need to complete 50 volunteer hours the first year. This volunteer time will include 4-H Youth Gardening Programs, Farmer’s Market Q&A booth, Horticultural events, Gardening Road Shows, Teaching Garden project, and other educational programs.

“Sometimes we’ll get calls about, ‘Hey, can your master gardeners come and weed this church?’ And our saying is, ‘We’d love to but we’re not weeders. We’re teachers and leaders.’ So, when master gardeners come aboard, the first thing that we have to let them know is you’re a part of Ohio State University now. You’re a part of our organization. And our organization is all about teaching and academics,” Washington Co. OSU Extension agriculture and natural resource educator, Marcus McCartney said.

Required before starting the program is a background check for applicants because Master Gardener Volunteers will work with vulnerable audiences. 

The Master Gardener Program is offered through the county’s OSU Extension office in Marietta. The training in 2023 will take place at the Extension Office, 1115 Gilman Avenue, Marietta from 9:00 am to 3 pm on scheduled Tuesdays starting Oct. 3 and ending Nov. 28. There will be one Thursday session on Oct. 26.

To apply call the office at 740-376-7431 and request an application be mailed to you or go to go.osu.edu/MG. It is also included in the Master Gardener Application Packet attached. Complete and mail application to OSU Extension, Attention Peggy, 1115 Gilman Avenue, Marietta OH 45750. The fee for those accepted into the training class will be $125. This includes the Ohio Master Gardener Training Manual and Master Gardener T-Shirt after completion of 50 volunteer hours. Payment is due on or before the first day of class.

