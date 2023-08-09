Police: Use caution when sharing back-to-school pictures online

Officials say pictures can contain personal information which can be used by predators or hackers.
Police: Use caution when sharing back-to-school pictures online
Police: Use caution when sharing back-to-school pictures online(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many parents will celebrate their child’s first day of school with a back-to-school photo on social media.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard said parents should be cautious. Woodyard said predators could get ahold of information about your child’s age... Location or more from the post. It could even open you up to identity theft.

“A few other things you should be conscious of are any information such as school teacher, school, name of your child,” Woodyard said. “A lot of time you’ll see children with a plaque or holding a plaque with their first day of school outlining everything about the child and the school and the teacher as we just discussed. All of that could lead to a hacker or a predator discovering information that could get into your financial or your personal accounts.”

Woodyard said even the background of the photo can give away important information. Like where you live or where your child gets picked up or dropped off from school.

“What school bus drop are they at? Or where are they picked up at? What bus stop do they get picked up at? There’s a lot of information and unfortunately in our world there are hackers and predators out there that take advantage of us,” Woodyard said. “And we have to be conscious of all that constantly.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle and Charles Burton
Belpre couple arrested in Meigs County homicide
A local family is rescued from their flooding home.
A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Belpre is one of the Mid-Ohio Valley areas hit by Monday's storm.
First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm

Latest News

OSU Extension opens applications for Master Gardener program
OSU Extension opens applications for Master Gardener program
One half of the RVK Podcast, Brandon Phoenix, shares his thoughts on conference realignment,...
One half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast shares his thoughts on the Big 12 realignment
One half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast shares his thoughts on the Big 12 realignment, fall...
One half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast shares his thoughts on the Big 12 realignment
The temporary re-closure toward the end of August is expected to last approximately a week.
Marietta river trail opens for first time since 2020