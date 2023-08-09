Task force: Major drug supplies in Athens and Meigs counties arrested

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio- (WTAP) - On August 3rd, 2023, The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force ended a long-term investigation surrounding major drug suppliers from Columbus, Ohio delivering illegal narcotics to Meigs and Athens Counties.

The investigation was initiated by Task Force Detectives assigned in Meigs, Athens and Washington Counties and began by identifying two suspects who would regularly travel from Columbus to Athens and Meigs Counties to deliver fentanyl and crack-cocaine for sale by local county residents. This investigation was also supported by Detectives from the Delaware County Drug Task Force and Detectives from the Columbus, Ohio Police Department Organized Crime Bureau Investigative Unit.

Detectives were able to identify two primary suspects, their vehicles used and their residences.

On August 3rd, 2023, a traffic stop was initiated by Detectives in Athens County on a 2014 black Camaro which was one of the vehicles used by the suspects to make local deliveries of illegal drugs to Meigs and Athens counties. Both suspects were present in the vehicle and were taken into custody at that time. In a coordinated effort, during the time of the Athens County traffic stop, Meigs and Washington County Detectives assigned to the task force served a search warrant at a home on Hampton Hollow Road in Meigs County that regularly received deliveries from the suspects.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Task Force in Meigs County had received information regarding drug trafficking occurring at the residence on Hampton Hollow Road in Meigs County. As part of the investigation, task force detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from the individuals at the residence. Task Force Agents have also conducted multiple surveillance operations at the residence on Hampton Hollow Road and have observed large amounts of both vehicle and foot traffic. As a result of the surveillance operations task force agents identified Jeremiah Fuller of Columbus, Ohio and Javahri Portis of Westerville, Ohio.

During the traffic stop of the two suspects in Athens County, Fuller and Portis were found to be in possession of approximately 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl, packaged for delivery.

Meigs County Detectives arrested three individuals on Hampton Hollow Road, two being identified as Amber Bare and Kevin Jewell. Bare and Jewell were found to be in possession of Fentanyl, and a large amount of cash. Bare was arrested for an active Indictment through Meigs County Commons Pleas Court for Drug Trafficking related charges. Kevin Jewell was arrested for Possession of Drugs and Trafficking in Drugs. Also seized at the residence was drug trafficking-related equipment such as scales and individual 1x1 baggies commonly used to traffic illegal drugs. Detectives arrested an additional individual at the scene that identified as Kyle Hopkins. Hopkins was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Meigs County Court and was found to be in possession of fentanyl.

The home of Jeremiah Fuller was searched by Columbus Police Detectives and approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected Fentanyl was located, along with cash and a pressing device used for compacting powder drugs into a solid form, and other items associated with trafficking in illegal narcotics.

Also, simultaneously Delaware County Drug Task Force Detectives searched the home of Javahri Portis and suspected Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia items and a firearm were collected.

