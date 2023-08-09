West Virginia University president plans to step down in 2025

WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU President Gordon Gee(WVU Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - As West Virginia University continues to deal with declining enrollment and a budget crisis, the school’s president, E. Gordon Gee, said he plans to step down when his contract expires in two years.

Gee announced his plan to the university’s Faculty Senate on Monday, The Daily Athenaeum reported. The news came a week after the WVU Board of Governors extended his contract by one year to June 2025.

“My intent is to be finished at that time, and hopefully, we’ll have a new president at that point,” Gee said.

Gee remains a member of the university’s law school faculty.

Gee, 79, is in his second stint at West Virginia that began in 2014. He also was the school’s president from 1981 to 1985. Gee also served two stints as president at Ohio State and had similar roles at Vanderbilt University, Brown University and the University of Colorado.

The university is currently addressing a $45 million budget shortfall, falling enrollment and plans to cut some academic offerings. In June, the Board of Governors approved a tuition increase of just under 3%.

About half of the university’s academic offerings are under review. Preliminary recommendations will be made to individual colleges and departments by Friday. The Board of Governors is scheduled to make final recommendations Sept. 15. Staff and faculty reduction letters will be sent in mid-October, according to the university.

The university’s student population has decreased 10% since 2015.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is rescued from their flooding home.
A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Belpre is one of the Mid-Ohio Valley areas hit by Monday's storm.
First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg

Latest News

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he’ll retire in July 2024
Both houses of the West Virginia Legislature have passed new legislation to provide funding for...
West Virginia legislators pass bill to help fund fire departments
Ohioans voted down a constitutional amendment that would have made it more difficult to to...
Ohio voters strike down Issue 1 in special election
Local daycare starts post-flood cleanup.
Local daycare begins cleanup process after being flooded and evacuated