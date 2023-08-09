What to know before you go to the State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA)- The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off on Thursday, and we’ve made a list of things you should know before you go.

- The fair will run from Thursday, August 10, to Saturday, August 19.

- The gates are open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

- Rides are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

- Concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night

- Gate tickets are $13 (cash or card), and kids 10 and younger get in for free

- Specials will be offered daily

The fair has posted additional information on its website. There you can find anything from concessions to concert lineups, competitions and more.

