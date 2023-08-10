2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets

Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets
Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets are heading into another season under head coach Eric Huck and they will be looking for more success after a Final Four Appearance last year.

Fort Frye had one regular season loss halfway through the season and would not lose again until that final four game.

Consistently one of the harder teams on schools schedules, Fort Frye is looking for more of that this season, but they will do so with a completely different starting lineup than last season.

The Cadets return Clayton Miller as the starting quarterback and he will look for growth and more success in that scary Fort Frye offense.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide happened in Meigs County.
Belpre couple arrested in Meigs County homicide
There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.
Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue
Jamie Oakes
Nelsonville man arrested, charged with inducing panic
Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder
KTTC
Task force: Major drug suppliers in Athens and Meigs counties arrested

Latest News

PHS Volleyball First Look
Parkersburg volleyball looks for third straight state tournament appearance
Football Frenzy First Look: Frontier Cougars
Football Frenzy First Look: Frontier Cougars
Warren Volleyball
Warren Warriors prepare for upcoming volleyball season
The Frontier Cougars prepare for the 2023 season
2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Frontier Cougars