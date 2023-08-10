2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets are heading into another season under head coach Eric Huck and they will be looking for more success after a Final Four Appearance last year.

Fort Frye had one regular season loss halfway through the season and would not lose again until that final four game.

Consistently one of the harder teams on schools schedules, Fort Frye is looking for more of that this season, but they will do so with a completely different starting lineup than last season.

The Cadets return Clayton Miller as the starting quarterback and he will look for growth and more success in that scary Fort Frye offense.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.