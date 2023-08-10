2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Frontier Cougars

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Frontier Cougars football team is ushering in a new era, as Damon Metheney takes the reigns as head coach ahead of the 2023 season, taking over for long-time coach Russ Morris.

The Cougars went 3-8 in 2022, but they did sneak in to the Division VII playoffs but fell in the first game to Caldwell. This year, the team is young, but deep, and Coach Metheney says it will be an experiment to get all the guys on the field that deserve playing time.

“We have such a deep roster,” Metheney says. “We have a little over 20 guys that can be rotated in at any time. So that would be the biggest question, we almost have that sorted out through two-a-days and our camp.”

The players at Frontier do not mind being overlooked, as they intend on coming in to the 2023 season with people taking them lightly, which they hope will bring them more success in games.

“I think we’re the underdogs going in this whole year,” said Preston Stamp, a senior on the football team. “I think we’re going to be very overlooked, it was ‘Little Old Frontier,’ and we didn’t have the greatest of years last year, and that’s what people are going to look at. II think people are going to take us lightly, and then when we hit them hard, they’re going to realize that we are a big deal.”

The Cougars open their season on August 17 at home against Bridgeport.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.