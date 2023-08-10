Arts and entertainment events happening August 10th-13th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 10th

  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Columbus Zoo to You 10:00am - 11:00am @ Waterford Elementary, Beverly OH
  • Cello Company- performance 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Vienna Community Building 1301 3th St
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Columbus Brings the Zoo To You! 2:00pm @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH
  • Rivers/ Trails/ Ales 5:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Board Games at the Library- Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • DSLR Class (Photography) 6:00 pm @ Historic Oakland Estate 1131 7th St Parkersburg WV
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
  • The Whisnants 7:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV

Friday, August 11th

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Rivers/ Trails/ Ales @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Gnome Hike 9:00am - 10:00am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • 53rd Annual Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival 12:00pm - 7:00pm @ Cambridge City Park
  • Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Family Fun Ride @ Ohio Levee Riverfront @ Lock #4- Beverly OH
  • Gnome Hike 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • Found Object Collage- Part 1 of 2 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Live on Putnam: Jake Binegar 6:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Live Performance and Book Signing- Ryann Renae and Abby Farnsworth 6:00pm @ PAC
  • Roaring 20′s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • The Right Path Regatta/ Build a Boat 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Marietta Aquatic Center
  • Private U- Pick Date Night 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH
  • R and R- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett
  • MOVP Jr. Production of The Big Bad Musical 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
  • John Anderson 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Paul Thorn 9:00pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, August 12th

  • Rivers/ Trails/ Ales @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Broughton’s Nature and Wildlife Area Hike 8:30am - 10:00am @ Broughton Building
  • Cemetery Tours: Remember the Ladies 10:00am - 11:15am @ The Castle
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • 53rd Annual Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival 12:00pm - 7:00pm @ Cambridge City Park
  • Cemetery Tours: Remember the Ladies 12:00pm - 1:15pm @ The Castle
  • Kids Bike Rodeo and Strider Adventure 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Ohio Riverfront Park
  • Ohio Valley Muffins- Vintage Baseball Players 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island
  • Monarch Butterfly Watercolor- ages 12+ 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Bluegrass Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • MOVP Jr. Production of The Big Bad Musical 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Sockdolager, Stupid Head and Sasquatch 8:00 pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, August 13th

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Rivers/ Trails/ Ales @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Buckley Island Exploration Paddle/ Hike 8:30am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • 53rd Annual Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival 12:00pm - 7:00pm @ Cambridge City Park
  • Marietta Main Street’s Second Sunday 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
  • Flag Etiquette Demonstration 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Newsies 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • MOVP Jr. Production of The Big Bad Musical 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

