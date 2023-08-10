Arts and entertainment events happening August 10th-13th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 10th

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Columbus Zoo to You 10:00am - 11:00am @ Waterford Elementary, Beverly OH

Cello Company- performance 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Vienna Community Building 1301 3th St

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Columbus Brings the Zoo To You! 2:00pm @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH

Rivers/ Trails/ Ales 5:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Board Games at the Library- Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

DSLR Class (Photography) 6:00 pm @ Historic Oakland Estate 1131 7th St Parkersburg WV

Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

The Whisnants 7:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV

Friday, August 11th

American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee

Rivers/ Trails/ Ales @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Gnome Hike 9:00am - 10:00am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

53rd Annual Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival 12:00pm - 7:00pm @ Cambridge City Park

Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Family Fun Ride @ Ohio Levee Riverfront @ Lock #4- Beverly OH

Gnome Hike 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge

Found Object Collage- Part 1 of 2 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Live on Putnam: Jake Binegar 6:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Live Performance and Book Signing- Ryann Renae and Abby Farnsworth 6:00pm @ PAC

Roaring 20′s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

The Right Path Regatta/ Build a Boat 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Marietta Aquatic Center

Private U- Pick Date Night 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH

R and R- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett

MOVP Jr. Production of The Big Bad Musical 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

John Anderson 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Paul Thorn 9:00pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, August 12th

Rivers/ Trails/ Ales @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Broughton’s Nature and Wildlife Area Hike 8:30am - 10:00am @ Broughton Building

Cemetery Tours: Remember the Ladies 10:00am - 11:15am @ The Castle

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

53rd Annual Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival 12:00pm - 7:00pm @ Cambridge City Park

Cemetery Tours: Remember the Ladies 12:00pm - 1:15pm @ The Castle

Kids Bike Rodeo and Strider Adventure 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Ohio Riverfront Park

Ohio Valley Muffins- Vintage Baseball Players 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island

Monarch Butterfly Watercolor- ages 12+ 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Bluegrass Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

MOVP Jr. Production of The Big Bad Musical 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sockdolager, Stupid Head and Sasquatch 8:00 pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, August 13th

American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee

Rivers/ Trails/ Ales @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Buckley Island Exploration Paddle/ Hike 8:30am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

53rd Annual Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival 12:00pm - 7:00pm @ Cambridge City Park

Marietta Main Street’s Second Sunday 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown

Flag Etiquette Demonstration 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Newsies 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

MOVP Jr. Production of The Big Bad Musical 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

