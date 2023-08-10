Bills passed in W.Va. special session could benefit volunteer fire departments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature wrapped up their first special session of 2023 on August 8.

Senate Bills 1021 and 1022, passed by both houses and currently awaiting the governor’s signature, create three new pots of funding for volunteer fire departments.

Together, the three funds make $12 million available to volunteer departments across West Virginia’s 55 counties. $3 million will be distributed based on the county’s population. Another $3 million goes to counties with excess levies or fees. The remaining $6 million is available to all county volunteer fire departments in the state.

House Finance Chair Vernon Criss (R - Wood, Dist. 13) said that West Virginia’s volunteer fire departments are struggling financially.

“Between Covid, which really brought things to the forefront, they’re having trouble recruiting, retaining, equipment purchases,” Criss said. “We had a gentleman that came before the committee and talked about the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a ladder truck.”

Criss said the two bills initially proposed one-time funding, but were amended to create recurring funding for volunteer fire departments.

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis MCatee said getting the funding is terrific, and a long time coming.

