Former Gallia County coach and substitute teacher indicted on child sex crime charges

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) – A former River Valley High School cheerleading coach and substitute teacher was indicted on six felony charges.

Michal Paige Huck was charged with six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are related to multiple victims over a 13-year period.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents occurred between 2003 and 2016. Huck is accused by law enforcement of engaging in sexual relationships with multiple students between the ages of 13 and 16.

Huck was indicted this week, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. If convicted on all counts, Huck could face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, a maximum fine of $60,000, and registration as a sex offender for 25 years.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are continuing to gather evidence and speak with potential witnesses. Members of the public who may have information to assist the case are urged to contact Gallia Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Holcomb at (740) 446-4614.

As with all indictments, the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

