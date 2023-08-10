Marietta Salvation Army hosting back-to-school giveaway

August 11th is the last day to register for the giveaway.
Supplies will be distributed August 14th.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Salvation Army is helping students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Marietta’s salvation army is hosting a school supply giveaway for K-12 students.

Major Rosemarie Hughes said August 11th is the last day to register.

“If you come and sign up for the backpacks then next week, you’ll come back at the same time. We open at 10, then 12:30 to 1 is our lunch and we close at 2:30 p.m Monday through Friday. If you come for the backpack, you can pick it up and be ready for school.”

Photo identification and proof of residency are needed to receive a backpack of supplies for your child.

Major Hughes said she has packed over one hundred backpacks in preparation for the giveaway.

“We paid for one-hundred and eight of them and volunteers did the rest. We have a bag that says high school and elementary school with crayons, pencils, and stuff in there they will use on the first day of school. But the backpacks are really cool this year.”

Registration and donation details can be found HERE or by calling (740) 373-4043.

