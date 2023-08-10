Obituary: Davis, Roberta A. “Bobbie” Burkhart

Roberta A. “Bobbie” Burkhart Davis, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, passed from this life to her Eternal Home, Monday, August 7, 2023.

She was born June 9, 1926, in Wood County, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Elva Lee and Lura Quick Burkhart.

A graduate of Parkersburg High School with the Class of 1945, at the end of her school day, she then went to work at the Dil’ Brothers Store each day. There she learned having a strong work ethic would help her achieve much.

On September 12, 1948, she married Marvin Ray Davis and spent sixty-two exciting years together until his passing in 2011.

Bobbie was first lady of Amherst, Ohio while her husband was mayor. They moved to New York and there she owned and operated “The Gift Nest” for twenty-five years. After retirement, they moved to Mathews, NC and then back home to Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by five half brothers and sisters, a very special sister Vada (Robert) Hillard and a nephew Gary Hillard.

Bobbie is survived by several nieces and nephews including Teresa Wagoner (Randy) of Williamstown, on whom she heavily relied, Karen Riegle (Terry) of Temperance, MI and Diana Hillard and family of Goldsburg, NC.

A graveside service will be 2 pm Sunday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Chaplain (Major) Brian Phipps, US Army officiating.

Many thanks to Ann Sisson who helped care for Bobbie the last three months and to Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

