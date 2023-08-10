Obituary: Mathers, Susan L.

Susan L. Mathers, 76, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on August 2, 2023 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Campus following a short battle with cancer. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on January 15, 1947 to Virginia (Toomey) Miller and the late John L. Miller.

She was a Baptist by faith. She was most recently employed by Piggly Wiggly in the Gihon Shopping Plaza as a cashier. Susan was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and watching NASCAR races. Her greatest pastime was playing games with her Mother.

In addition to her Mother, she is survived by her son, Stuart (Kelly) Gobel of Perry, Fl. her Daughter Missy (Michele) Harris of Fleming, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother John L. (Maleta) Miller and sister Mona (Bruce) Pickens both of Vienna. Her grandchildren, Nickolas Rose, Ashley Charle, Chris Bennett, Teresa Harris, Olivia (Colt) Farson, and 1 great grandson, Seth Charle. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved rescued greyhound, Traci.

Susan’s family would like to thank staff of 4 North, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Campus and Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Susan during her illness.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

