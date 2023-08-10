Obituary: Meadows, John Alan

John Alan Meadows, 57, of Parkersburg passed away July 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

John was born to Retha J and William Meadows.

John grew up in Grantsville. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Roberta (Burd) Meadows (Robin), his sister in law Debbie Meadows, and many nieces and nephews which he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sisters Ada May Smith, Nola June Johnston, his brothers Danny Meadows and William Meadows. There will not be a funeral. The family will have a private celebration of life for him at a designated area.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.