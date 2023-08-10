Obituary: Metz, Debra Lynn

Debra Lynn Metz, 57, was born May 10, 1966, at St. Joseph’s hospital and entered the arms of the Lord on August 6, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

Deb is survived by her children, Brittany Healy (Mark of Cairo, WV, Cody Layfield (Athenia) of Washington, WV. Three grandchildren, Addison, Braelynn, and Mark III. Her siblings, Bonnie Simmons of Cairo, WV and Clarence Metz (Leann) of Wood County, as well as, her two nieces, Amy Simmons of Parkersburg, WV and Amanda Collins of Elizabeth, WV.Deb is proceeded in death by two infant grandchildren, Baby Healy, Baby Joseph Dean Layfirld, her late companion, Curtis Dean Layfield. Her parents, Lucille Metz and Clarence Metz and brother-in-law Joseph Simmons.

Deb was a huge Steelers fan, she enjoyed crafts, gardening, her many animals, and watching wrestling. Deb worked in the food industry for many years as a cook, she worked at the Village Inn of Cairo, WV, North Bend State Park, and the Deli in the Save-A-Lot in Harrisville, WV. Deb enjoyed working and loved her coworkers and family dearly.

Debs final wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held on August 19, 2023, at 2 pm at the City Park on seventh street in the shelter overlooking the pond where Deb loved to watch the ducks.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

