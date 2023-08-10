Obituary: Miller, Lucille M.

Lucille M. Miller age 95, of Summerfield, OH, formerly of Akron, OH passed away Monday evening, August 7, 2023, at Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. She was born June 19, 1928 in Akron the daughter of James and Mary Elizabeth Zetts Scott.

She worked for a hospice offering grief services caring for families at one of the most difficult times. She also worked for many years at the Samaritan House in Caldwell. Lucille was always found donating to a good cause especially St. Jude’s Children Hospital. She loved farming and her animals.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Charles W. Miller Sr., whom she married April 9, 1947 and who passed away September 14, 2014; daughter Linda Klingman and grandson Stephen Michael Woodarski.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Susan (Kenny) Byrd of Summerfield; 2 sons Donald Miller of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Charles Miller Jr. of Akron; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Louise Light of Texas. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed, with no additional services held at this time. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Cuyahoga Falls. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Lucille by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

