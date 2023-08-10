Obituary: Mills, Shirley Ann

Shirley Ann Mills, 76, of Vienna, West Virginia passed away on Friday August 4, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born in Richwood, West Virginia to Shirley Richard Prunty and Mary Margaret Hudkins on November 4, 1946.

Shirley graduated from Williamstown High School with the Class of 1964 and later pursued an Associate’s degree in Accounting from Washington State Community College. She held various accounting positions throughout her career. She was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She had a passion for sewing and owned her own custom window treatment business for several years. She was an exceptional cook and loved cooking for her family and friends. She had a big heart and a kind, beautiful soul.

She is survived by her daughter Lori A. Lofty; granddaughter Caitlin M. Church, and great-granddaughter Hallee L. McElfresh; sister Carol S. Prunty and brother Bryan “Skeeter” (Lisa) Prunty.

Shirley is preceded in death by her son Christopher E. Lofty, her parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Abiding with her wishes, Shirley will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held on August 20, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:30 at Southern Craft Restaurant located at 3601 Emerson Avenue, Parkersburg, WV

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Shirley's family

