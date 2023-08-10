Obituary: Payne, John E.

John E. Payne, 85 of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Dunbar, WV passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Belpre Landing Nursing Facility, Belpre, OH.

He was born October 1, 1937 in Crawley, WV, a son of the late John D. Payne and Mary Ada Payne. John was a lifelong butcher and proud owner of Payne’s A-1 Meat and Deli Market on 19th Street before retiring in 2002. After John retired, he worked at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and served with the American Legion Post 15 performing military services for his departed comrades. He was a member of the American Legion and the Nemesis Shriners of Parkersburg. He loved to play golf and will be sadly missed by all.

Surviving is his brother, David Payne of Florida; step-daughter, Linda Stull of Parkersburg; son-in-law, Larry Offenberger (Tammy) of Vincent, OH; grandchildren, Gary Lee Stull II (Daniele) of Parkersburg, Jason Stull (Melissa) of Vienna and Stacy Offenberger Binegar (Timothy) of Parkersburg; eleven grandchildren, Gary Stull III, Nicholas Stull, Dakota Stull, Katelin Stull, Morgan Minney (John), Mackenzie Bailey, Madisyn Stull, Brendan Binegar, Caden Binegar, Teagan Binegar and Watson Binegar and two great-great-grandchildren, Atlee and Wyndell Minney.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Payne; sisters, Anna Thompkins and Ruth Dunning; brother, George E. Payne; daughter, Joyce A. Offenberger; son-in-law, Gary Stull and brother & sister-in-law, Boyd and Phyllis Boswell.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Father David Huffman officiating. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum with full military rites by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Monday, August 14 at the funeral home.

