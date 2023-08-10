Obituary: Phillips, Gary

Gary Phillips
Gary Phillips(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 10, 2023
Gary Phillips, 80, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away with his loving family by his side August 9, 2023. He was the son of the late Clenden and Helen Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Susan Phillips.

Born in Munday, WV, he was a graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 1961. A Methodist by faith, Gary worked at American Viscose until it closed and retired from Century Aluminum. He was a 52 year member of Burning Springs Masonic Lodge #132, Burning Springs, WV. Hobbies included “all of them” but fishing in Florida was at the top of the list.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn Phillips; children Rita, Tim, Shiloh, Carla and Kendra; 9 grandchildren Zach, Nick, Kyle, Sam, Josie, Tiffanee, Joseph, Michael, and Chloe and 7 great-grandchildren Ava, Kinsleigh, Khloe, Theo, Raylynn, Ivory and Luca.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no service at this time. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Phillips family.

