Obituary: Wells, Steven (Steve) M.

Steven (Steve) M. Wells, 71 of Harrisville died on August 10, 2023.

Steve was a lifelong resident of Harrisville, Ritchie County, WV, a graduate of Harrisville High School, and a graduate of West Virginia University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. He was an avid Boy Scout as a youth, and enjoyed volunteering as a Boy Scout Master and leader. He was on numerous Boy Scout committees. Steve loved to read, camping and hiking, building models and was a true craftsman at woodworking. He worked as a mechanic at Robinson Motors, Troy Mills and Hayhurst-Bridgeport Equipment where he retired.

He is survived by his mother, Betty D. Wells, of Harrisville, his brother Roger (Nancy) Wells of Pennsboro, his brother John (Barbara) Wells of Raleigh, North Carolina, nephews Danny and Devin (Betsy) Wells of Pennsboro, nephew Ian and niece Grace Wells of Raleigh, North Carolina, great nieces TarynKay and Taylen Wells, and great nephew Tanner Wells of Pennsboro, an aunt Dorothy Lieving of Harrisville and uncle Kenneth Wince of Edgewater, Florida and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his father William “Bud” Wells who died in 2008.

A graveside service is planned at 11 AM, Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ritchie County Library or Ritchie County Humane Society.

