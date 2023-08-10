Parkersburg volleyball looks for third straight state tournament appearance

PHS Volleyball First Look
PHS Volleyball First Look(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds volleyball team is coming off two straight state tournament appearances and this season they are looking for a third playoff berth.

The Big Reds return some key starters but lost a lot of their front row and will be looking for replacements this upcoming season.

Parkersburg’s back row stays in tact with senior Olivia Perkins returning to her libero role for another season of varsity volleyball.

The Big Reds will look for another successful season and a deeper playoff push in Charleston, W.Va. this season.

