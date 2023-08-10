Parkersburg volleyball looks for third straight state tournament appearance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds volleyball team is coming off two straight state tournament appearances and this season they are looking for a third playoff berth.

The Big Reds return some key starters but lost a lot of their front row and will be looking for replacements this upcoming season.

Parkersburg’s back row stays in tact with senior Olivia Perkins returning to her libero role for another season of varsity volleyball.

The Big Reds will look for another successful season and a deeper playoff push in Charleston, W.Va. this season.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.