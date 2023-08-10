Public meetings will be held on Marietta’s comprehensive plan

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is holding a series of public meetings to collect public input for its comprehensive plan.

Updating zoning, a major part of that plan, will be the main focus, according to Mayor Schlicher.

He said the city’s zoning hasn’t been updated in 20 years.

All modern changes needed will be discussed. Schlicher said Air BNB’s, tiny homes, and drug rehab facilities are some of the issues on the city’s radar.

“Zoning plays a big part in direction of the city and, if you don’t have an updated zoning code, it can stifle development, it can prevent certain developments, it can prevent housing. All kinds of things,” he said.

The first two meetings will be on the 21st at Washington State Community College’s auditorium. The first ward will meet at 5:30pm and the third ward will meet at 7:70pm.

The second two meetings will be on the 22nd at Gilman United Methodist Church. The second ward will meet at 5:30pm and the fourth ward will meet at 7:30pm.

Schlicher says you can attend other wards’ meetings if you can’t attend your own.

For background on the comprehensive plan, click the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2022/12/14/reimagine-marietta-city-begins-creating-new-comprehensive-plan/

