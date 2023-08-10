River trail reopening impacts neighboring golf course

The Pioneer Family Golf Center is located near the entrance of the Marietta river trail.
Clubhouse manager Tina Miller says the opening is having a positive impact on the business.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The re-opening of the Marietta River trail is impacting neighboring businesses.

Duck Creek trail, also known as the Marietta River trail, closed in June of 2020 because of a slip that collapsed the city’s thirty-inch sewer line and damaged the structural integrity of the trail system.

“People are coming in. The Sternwheel Festival or anything like that impacts our business. I’ve actually seen several people walking and riding bikes this morning so its been pretty popular today already.”

The Marietta golf center features a nine-hole course, a driving range and miniature golf course.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

