SAI.TECH powers up research center in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A business in Marietta is researching ways to recycle the heat produced by intensive computer processes.

SAI.TECH powered on their new research center in Marietta earlier today.

The center uses heat from high-intensity computing to warm a greenhouse.

Highly intensive computing processes required for things like mining cryptocurrency or running A-I require lots of power and create a lot of excess heat.

SAI.TECH says they’re figuring out ways to put that heat to good use. Other possible applications, they say, are heating homes or cities on a bigger scale.

Southeastern Ohio Port Authority Director Jesse Roush said SAI.TECH is bringing exciting new technology to Marietta and Washington County. He said the project also brings a lot to the area economically. “There’s a lot of local contractors working here, there’s a lot of permit fees that’ve been paid here, right?” Roush said. “The energy consumption and sales tax that are derived from that -- there’s a significant amount of investment here from SAI TECH and OCEC in the project. So I’m sure it’s into the millions of dollars that we’ve already seen early in the process.”

