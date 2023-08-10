Warren Warriors prepare for upcoming volleyball season

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warriors volleyball team is coming off a good year in 2022, and now the team has reloaded the roster in hopes to improve it even more.

Warren has brought in two transfers from Fort Frye in Madyson and Makenna Long who look to improve the Warriors rotation for this upcoming season.

The Warriors are still very young and have dynamic playmakers as they are preparing for this season and next.

