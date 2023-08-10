Washington County Public Library holds event with Columbus Zoo

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - There were about 160 people at the Belpre Bingo Hall to see animals from the Columbus Zoo.

Columbus Zoo animal program specialist, James Gentzel said events like these teach people about respecting animals and protecting their habitats.

“So that’s one of the reasons why we do what we do,” Gentzel said. “Our goal is to always increase awareness to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. So, absolutely, there may be certain communities that can’t access the zoo as readily as those in central Ohio. So, by having our animal outreach department that really allows everyone in the state of Ohio to be able to interact with these animals and learn more about them. Which is one of the best ways to save some of these species.”

There was a two-toed sloth, an eastern screech owl, a lesser anteater and even an African blackfooted penguin named Anchovy.

Gentzel said taking these shows out to different areas is a great way to introduce kids to animal conservation. Especially for ones that may not live near a zoo.

“And that’s another one of the reasons why we do this. You know it’s one thing to maybe watch a documentary or read about an animal in a book. But a lot of times this is the first time people have heard about these animals. Let alone getting to see one up close,” Gentzel said. “So, we feel like it puts it into a whole different perspective when you actually get to see this living, breathing animal right in front you. Sometimes just getting right up close can put it into a whole different perspective for a lot of people.”

Gentzel said events like these help conservation groups around the world.

