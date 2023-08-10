With Issue 1 settled, Washington Co. political parties look toward November election

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With Ohio Issue 1 in the rearview mirror following Tuesday’s special election, Washington County’s political parties have set their sights on the November general election and a proposed constitutional amendment that could be just as contentious as Issue 1.

In November, Ohioans will vote on an amendment that seeks to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution.

Having that amendment on the November ballot is part of what motivated Ohio republicans to push for Issue 1 in the August special election.

Raising the voter threshold to pass constitutional amendments would have made it harder for the abortion amendment to pass come November.

Issue 1 was soundly rejected by voters in the August 8 Special Election. Washington County Republican Chairman Joe Derkin said that loss isn’t disheartening.

“We’re onto November and let’s go win there, because there’s a lot at stake in November,” Derkin said. “I mean, we’re talking a lot of kids’ lives. Whether you want to think of it that way or not, there are a lot of kids’ lives at stake.”

Derkin says the language of the abortion amendment on the ballot is too vague and could allow abortions to be performed well into the third trimester of pregnancy.

The language of the amendment on the November ballot could permit abortions after the point of fetal viability. That’s when a fetus could likely survive outside of the uterus, which is generally understood to be after around 20 to 25 weeks, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

But the amendment doesn’t permit abortions after viability point in every case. The amendment says that abortions can be performed after viability if the pregnant patient’s doctor believes it’s necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.

Derkin thinks this is still extreme enough to motivate voters who may not have turned out for the August 8 election. “I think if we can get out how extreme this amendment is, I don’t think it’ll pass,” DerkAnd I think a lot of the right will be energized, and I think a lot of the right who were energized for Issue 1 will be even more energized, because they know how more important it is to get their neighbors out that didn’t come out, you know, in August.”

Washington County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Willa O’Neill says she feels good about the November election after the Issue 1 vote. “I feel confident,” O’Neill said. “And we know it’s going to be a hard fought battle, in this this extreme, gerrymandered state. But it’s a state-wide initiative, so that makes it possible for us to win.”

O’Neill says that passing the amendment will remedy the state-wide ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected that’s currently being litigated in Ohio. She characterizes that ban as extreme. “It takes the choice away from women, doctors, families, and it basically has put women’s lives and women’s health in jeopardy.”

The proposed amendment on abortion will be on the ballot in the November 7 general election in Ohio.

