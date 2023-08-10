Wood Co. man sentenced for unlawfully obtaining unemployment and Covid-19 benefits

Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and he was...
Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and he was ordered to pay $21,238 in restitution for unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits.(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man was sentenced for unlawfully obtaining unemployment and Covid-19 benefits on Thursday.

Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and he was ordered to pay $21,238 in restitution for unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits, including supplementary funds provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (FPUC) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Satow logged on to the WorkForce West Virginia website and applied for unemployment compensation, according to court documents and statements made in court.

He admitted he was employed at the time and that he falsely claimed when he applied that he had not been gainfully employed since Sept. 9, 2020, and that the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from working.

Satow’s fraudulent application was approved, and he received a debit card loaded with unemployment compensation benefits through the mail at his Davisville residence on Jan. 5, 2021.

He admitted that he used the debit card to make purchases for himself while knowing he had obtained the benefits fraudulently.

He further admitted that he continued to access the WorkForce West Virginia website for 26 consecutive weeks and each time falsely certified that he remained entitled to unemployment compensation benefits.

WorkForce West Virginia relied on Satow’s false answers and loaded additional benefits onto the debit card weekly.

These benefits included supplementary funds provided by the FPUC program.

Satow admitted that he continued to use the debit card to make personal purchases.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide happened in Meigs County.
Belpre couple arrested in Meigs County homicide
There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.
Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue
Jamie Oakes
Nelsonville man arrested, charged with inducing panic
Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder
KTTC
Task force: Major drug suppliers in Athens and Meigs counties arrested

Latest News

Washington County Public Library holds event with Columbus Zoo
Washington County Public Library holds event with Columbus Zoo
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Delegate Moore Capito hosts public safety roundtable in Parkersburg
Delegate Moore Capito hosts public safety roundtable in Parkersburg
Bills passed in W.Va. special session could benefit volunteer fire departments
Bills passed in W.Va. special session could benefit volunteer fire departments