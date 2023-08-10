Wood Co. man sentenced for unlawfully obtaining unemployment and Covid-19 benefits

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man was sentenced for unlawfully obtaining unemployment and Covid-19 benefits on Thursday.

Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and he was ordered to pay $21,238 in restitution for unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits, including supplementary funds provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (FPUC) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Satow logged on to the WorkForce West Virginia website and applied for unemployment compensation, according to court documents and statements made in court.

He admitted he was employed at the time and that he falsely claimed when he applied that he had not been gainfully employed since Sept. 9, 2020, and that the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from working.

Satow’s fraudulent application was approved, and he received a debit card loaded with unemployment compensation benefits through the mail at his Davisville residence on Jan. 5, 2021.

He admitted that he used the debit card to make purchases for himself while knowing he had obtained the benefits fraudulently.

He further admitted that he continued to access the WorkForce West Virginia website for 26 consecutive weeks and each time falsely certified that he remained entitled to unemployment compensation benefits.

WorkForce West Virginia relied on Satow’s false answers and loaded additional benefits onto the debit card weekly.

These benefits included supplementary funds provided by the FPUC program.

Satow admitted that he continued to use the debit card to make personal purchases.

