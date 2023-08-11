Daybreak Kitchen: Chicken Gyros

Chef Sebastian Walker joins Daybreak to show how to cook chicken gyros!
Daybreak Kitchen: Chicken Gyros
Daybreak Kitchen: Chicken Gyros
By Henry Grof and Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian Walker cooks chicken gyros. Instructions on how to make chicken shawarma and tzatziki can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Chicken Shawarma

Ingredients (Creates 6 servings):

  • 8 large chicken thighs boneless, skinless
  • 1 tsp. dry oregano
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. black pepper
  • ½ tsp. Turmeric
  • ½ tsp. Curry powder
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt full fat
  • 6 whole cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsps. olive oil
  • 3 tbsps. lemon juice

Directions:

1. Pat the chicken thighs dry with a paper towel and trim off any fats if needed. Transfer to a bowl.

2. In another bowl, add in the oregano, yogurt, garlic cloves, lemon juice, black pepper, salt, turmeric and curry powder. Mix well to combine.

3. Add the marinade to the chicken thighs and mix well to coat the chicken. Cover and marinate for at least 30 minutes or overnight if you have time.

4. Bring a large cast iron skillet or non-stick skillet over medium heat and add in 2 tbsps. of olive oil.

5. Pan-sear the chicken thighs on each side for 6-8 minutes or until the thighs are fully cooked. Cooking time will depend on the thickness of the thighs. Use a digital cooking thermometer to check the internal temperature of the chicken. It should be at 165 F.

6. Remove from heat and cover with foil wrap. Allow thighs to rest for 5 minutes.

7. Transfer to a cutting board and cut the chicken thighs into thin slices

8. Serve with side dish or on pita with toppings of your choice

Tzatziki

Ingredients (Creates 8 servings):

  • 1/2 of a large cucumber - unpeeled
  • 1 1/2 cups plain full fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 large garlic clove - finely minced
  • 4 roasted garlic cloves-finely minced
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh dill
  • 1 lemon-zest and juice

Directions:

1. Grate the cucumber and drain through a fine mesh sieve overnight in the fridge. If you don’t have time to do the overnight drain, just gently press the cucumber in the sieve to press out more of the liquid.

2. Combine the yogurt, garlic, oil, vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt in a large bowl.

3. ** Cover and refrigerate overnight. If you want to serve this immediately, then you can skip the overnight part.

4. Transfer the grated cucumber and fresh dill to the yogurt mixture and stir to combine

Chef Sebastian Walker joins Daybreak to show how to cook chicken gyros!
Chef Sebastian Walker joins Daybreak to show how to cook chicken gyros!

