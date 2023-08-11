Downtown Marietta business and building owners can now apply to building improvement grant

The deadline to apply is September 25th.
The deadline to apply is September 25th.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Build Up Marietta Fall Flash Grant applications are now available, according to Marietta Main Street.

It’s a chance for downtown building and business owners to win up to $5,000 or 50% off project costs for building improvements. Projects can vary. For instance, it can be for lighting fixtures, plumbing, HVAC, signage, outdoor seating, and more.

The deadline to apply is September 25th.

For more information, click the link below.

Build Up Marietta — Marietta Main Street

