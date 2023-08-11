PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Oakley! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Oakley is a 4 month old Miniature Pinscher and Jack Russell Terrier mix. She comes to us from the Pleasant County Humane Society.

She is great with other dogs and children. If you love a dog with a lot of energy, she will be a great fit for you and your family!

Her vaccinations are up to date and she is spayed.

If you would like to make Oakley, or any other pet from the Pleasants County Humane Society part of your family, you can visit https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ or https://www.petfinder.com/ .

