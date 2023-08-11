Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) – At least four people were injured in a crash near Lowell, Ohio.

The three-car crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

According to the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the cars crashed on Route 60 just north of Laurel Ridge Road.

The OSHP says two people were transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

WTAP will update this article as more information is made available by first responders.

