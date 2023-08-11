Public Defender’s Office offers free back-to-school haircuts

Free back-to-school haircuts are available at this Ripley, W.Va., event.
Free back-to-school haircuts are available at this Ripley, W.Va., event.(Public Defender Corporation)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Jackson County Public Defender’s Officer is offering free haircuts to children.

The Back to School Free Haircut event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, according to a statement from the Public Defender Corporation.

The event will be held at the Harrison Building at 119 S Church Street, Ripley, W.Va.

The Public Defender’s Office is seeking hairstylists and barbers to volunteer their skills and time to make this event happen.

Back to School Free Haircut is a community-driven initiative and welcomes all skill levels, seasoned hairstylists, and new graduates alike.

“Devoting a mere hour or two of your time to this event can wield a significant impact,” said Morgan Fowler, Client Coordinator at the Public Defender’s Office. “Right now, many folks are facing financial hardships, and we want to lighten the burden for parents and guardians by offering a helping hand as our kids head back into the classroom. A fresh haircut can elevate a child’s self-esteem and establish a positive tone for the upcoming school year. Our aim is for each student to embark on their educational journey with confidence.”

The Free Haircut event was announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

To get involved contact Morgan Fowler by phone at 304-372-2001 or by email at morgan.fowler@wvdefender5.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide happened in Meigs County.
Belpre couple arrested in Meigs County homicide
Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and he was...
Wood Co. man sentenced for unlawfully obtaining unemployment and Covid-19 benefits
There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.
Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue
Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder
Former Gallia County coach and substitute teacher indicted on child sex crime charges

Latest News

Dan Leffingwell
WSCC hires new Engineering, Business Dean
Michael Jeffery Casto
Ravenswood man charged with child sex crime
Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash
A former River Valley High School cheerleading coach and substitute teacher was indicted on six...
Former Gallia County coach and substitute teacher indicted on child sex crime charges