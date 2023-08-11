Public Defender’s Office offers free back-to-school haircuts

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Jackson County Public Defender’s Officer is offering free haircuts to children.

The Back to School Free Haircut event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, according to a statement from the Public Defender Corporation.

The event will be held at the Harrison Building at 119 S Church Street, Ripley, W.Va.

The Public Defender’s Office is seeking hairstylists and barbers to volunteer their skills and time to make this event happen.

Back to School Free Haircut is a community-driven initiative and welcomes all skill levels, seasoned hairstylists, and new graduates alike.

“Devoting a mere hour or two of your time to this event can wield a significant impact,” said Morgan Fowler, Client Coordinator at the Public Defender’s Office. “Right now, many folks are facing financial hardships, and we want to lighten the burden for parents and guardians by offering a helping hand as our kids head back into the classroom. A fresh haircut can elevate a child’s self-esteem and establish a positive tone for the upcoming school year. Our aim is for each student to embark on their educational journey with confidence.”

The Free Haircut event was announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

To get involved contact Morgan Fowler by phone at 304-372-2001 or by email at morgan.fowler@wvdefender5.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.