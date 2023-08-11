Ravenswood man charged with child sex crime

Michael Jeffery Casto
Michael Jeffery Casto(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Ravenswood, W.Va. is behind bars for an alleged child sex crime.

Michael Jeffery Casto, 30, was arrested on the night of Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. He was arrested by the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations.

Casto is being charged with solicitation of a minor via computer, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the arrest of Casto came after a lengthy and graphic investigation involving child sex crimes in Jackson County.

Casto was incarcerated on Thursday night and is being housed in South Central Regional Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 11.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide happened in Meigs County.
Belpre couple arrested in Meigs County homicide
Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and he was...
Wood Co. man sentenced for unlawfully obtaining unemployment and Covid-19 benefits
There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.
Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue
Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder
Former Gallia County coach and substitute teacher indicted on child sex crime charges

Latest News

Free back-to-school haircuts are available at this Ripley, W.Va., event.
Public Defender’s Office offers free back-to-school haircuts
Dan Leffingwell
WSCC hires new Engineering, Business Dean
Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash
A former River Valley High School cheerleading coach and substitute teacher was indicted on six...
Former Gallia County coach and substitute teacher indicted on child sex crime charges