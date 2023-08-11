Ravenswood man charged with child sex crime

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Ravenswood, W.Va. is behind bars for an alleged child sex crime.

Michael Jeffery Casto, 30, was arrested on the night of Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. He was arrested by the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations.

Casto is being charged with solicitation of a minor via computer, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the arrest of Casto came after a lengthy and graphic investigation involving child sex crimes in Jackson County.

Casto was incarcerated on Thursday night and is being housed in South Central Regional Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 11.

