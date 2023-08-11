School resource officers prepare for academic year

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As students and school staff prepare for the start of the school year, another group works to walk the halls.

School Resource Officers are preparing for another academic year.

The Parkersburg Police Department has the most SROs in Wood County per agency.

Police Chief Matthew Board said the officers are there to protect the students, but equally important is the mentorship they provide.

“We have five that have permanent designations to where they will report. The schools that don’t, we try to have officers that are either on the shift or if there’s a special event, facilitate those same relationships that those school resource officers do. Whether it be through a walk-through or through a reading. Building those relationships is paramount to crafting the future.”

Chief Board said his officers enjoy their work, which makes building relationships with the schools that much easier.

“Once they get there, all of them have had a multitude of years at the facilities they’re at and the preceding officers did the same. So, there’s not a high turnover rate because they really enjoy working with the kids and spending time with them. It’s neat to hear the stories of what they do over there. But it would be hard to pry any of them out of there because they really enjoy what they do.”

First day of school details can be found HERE

