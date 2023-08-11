This Is Home: Riverboat cruises impact Marietta businesses

As spectators make their way in, riverboat passengers board buses to tour various locations around the river city.
Six more riverboat stops are scheduled for 2023.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta is a featured stop for a fleet of riverboat cruises each summer.

Executive director Erin Augenstein says the riverboat stops are beneficial to several businesses in Marietta.

“Stepping off the boat and either riding the bus around to see the different attractions, even just the homes in town are an attraction for people to see or they step off the boat and walk around downtown to do some shopping and come down the bike path and see us that way.”

Augenstein says the is a popular destination for boat-goers and any lover of history.

“We have already seen folks from every single state in the country as well as 18 foreign countries from Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. So, this is a popular destination for tourism.”

Six more riverboat stops are scheduled for 2023.

