WSCC hires new Engineering, Business Dean

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Washington State Community College (WSCC) has named a new Dean of two programs.

Dan Leffingwell was named the Dean of Engineering and Business at WSCC, according to a statement from the college.

The announcement of Leffingwell’s hiring was made on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Leffingwell is a former superintendent of Noble County Schools and will bring 35 years of academic experience with him to the new role. He has experience as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent.

In addition to the engineering and business programs, Leffingwell will also be working closely with WSCC’s cybersecurity and auto diesel programs.

Leffingwell holds a master’s degree in Educational/Administrative Leadership from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Marietta College.

