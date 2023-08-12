Fans hit Blennerhassett Island for 1860′s style baseball game

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An 1860s-style baseball game took place at Blennerhassett Island State Historic State Park.

The throwback game featured the Ohio Village Muffins and a team of Parkersburg area athletes.

The Muffins are a group who carry on the tradition of baseball as it was played in mid-nineteenth-century America.

Muffins manager Aaron Seddon says the team looks forward to playing on Blennerhassett Island every other year.

“First year we played in the back somewhere with the tics and the mosquitos but then we moved and in front of the mansion. We have a great time every time we come here. Great crowd, it’s a beautiful setting and we love it.”

Blennerhassett Historical Foundation president Steve Gissi said he is pleased by the turnout.

“Not only did we have the Muffins 1800′s-based baseball game going on, but we also hosted what we call foundation day, which is a day with elected officials and local business leaders. We really wanted to showcase that Blennerhasett Island State Park is the true foundation of tourism in the Mid-Ohio Valley and along with that comes a significant impact on the potential economic growth we have in the area as well.”

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner attended the game and says he is impressed by the rich history of the island.

“It is kind of a childhood dream. I learned about this back in grade school, though it’s my first trip, I have not been disappointed. Wonderful people, wonderful setting, wonderful history and it’s just something I want to spread around West Virginia about the importance of coming here and seeing it firsthand because it’s truly an incredible site.”

Muffin team members answered questions following the game for those in attendance.

