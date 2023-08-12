Farmers market customer turned vendor

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - River City Farmers Market promotes healthy food options in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Each Saturday, the 200 block of Butler Street in Marietta is closed between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The market is made up of vendors from across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Vendor Kalya Gibson says she was a long-time customer of the market before becoming a vendor with her husband.

“This is such a friendly environment. All of the vendors are willing to answer any questions that you have if you have a food allergy or a preference for how your food is raised. Come talk to us and we’ll give you all the answers you need so you feel comfortable buying from us.”

Sugar Butte Farms is based in Lowell, Ohio.

Kayla and Eric Gibson have been vendors at the market for over two years.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.