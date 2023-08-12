Meigs County Junior Fair Board makes an impact that goes beyond the fair

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Meigs County Fair is coming up.

The junior fair is a staple of the experience. WTAP talked to junior fair board members about what they contribute to the fair and how they use it as an opportunity to give back.

You can see traces of the junior fair board everywhere at the fair.

Board Member Claire Howard said, “I make a lot of the flyers. I designed the fair t-shirt this year.”

Board Member Jacob Spencer said, “This summer we also replaced roofs on some of the barns so we’re always trying to make improvements to our grounds.”

And those traces go beyond the fairgrounds.

Junior Fair Coordinator Amanda Faulk explained, “After the fair is over, we’ll kind of load up the crew and go to all the local blessing boxes, we have a couple different food pantries in the county, a couple different cooperatives…,”

This is the second year the board’s participated in Stuff The Trailer.

They’ve been gathering donations for months and hope to get more when the fair opens.

Board Member Trenton Morrissey said, “We want to be able to feed our community. There are many people struggling within our community…,”

Faulk added that the board is competing with other county fairs, hoping to get the most donations so that they can get a monetary award that they can put towards fairgrounds projects.

Board members also built a memorial for veterans for the fair.

Board Member Raeann Schagel said, “We decided that we wanted to spruce up this area of our fairgrounds since a lot of people come and go through this gate and we want to make sure our veterans get a lot of recognition through this gate…,”

The mission of having the junior fair board is about the future.

Faulk said, “We’re trying to grow good humans and so I think it’s important for them to get these experiences.”

Members told WTAP that being a part of the board has opened up doors for them as well as created memories.

