Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing helps veterans at the fair


Project Healing Waters
Project Healing Waters(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - When you come to the fair it’s more than just food and fun, it’s fellowship.

Project Healing Waters is a fly-fishing organization with chapters in counties across our nation.

They envision a community where all participants can heal.

This non-profit gives veterans the chance who have difficulty handling life after serving our country to heal physically and mentally.

Steve Kemper is a participant, who is here at the West Virginia State Fair informing the community about the organization. He said he served in the U.S. Army for 21-year spending time in Panama and Iraq.

“What it’s done for me and what it does for the guys is, it’s an opportunity to get some healing physically and mentally”, he said. “When we’re tying flies, when we’re building rods, when we’re on the water fishing. You can get lost in that experience.”

For more information healing waters fly-fishing visit projecthealingwaters.org

