RTA Fest cruises through Washington County

The Rivers Trails & Ales Festival is a grass-roots outdoor enthusiast festival headquartered in Marietta.
Festival headquarters is located in Marietta’s East Muskingum Park on Front Street.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Bikers are continuing their adventure through the hundreds of miles of trail systems in Washington County.

From exercise activities to scavenger hunts, the RTA Fest aims to have something for everyone.

Matt Wochna of the Roll Bicycle Company says the festival is a great atmosphere to be a part of.

“The people are always so friendly. Everyone is eager to help you out and recommend trails and bike paths. Come stop by our tent and take a bike out for a ride. You can take it on the bike path or some of the close trails here and give it a shot. If you like it, you may want to get a bike for yourself.”

Entertainment and activities will continue through Sunday evening.

