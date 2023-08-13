Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say

Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – Police in Iowa responded to a car that had crashed in an unusual setting last Sunday.

Officers with the Sioux City Police Department said they were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle incident.

At the home, they discovered that a driver had accidentally driven their car into a resident’s backyard pool.

Police said they learned the driver had meant to hit the brake pedal but mistakenly hit the gas pedal, plowing the vehicle through a fence and plunging it into the pool.

Fortunately, no one was injured, including the driver. Police also said there would be no charges or citations issued.

