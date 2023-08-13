‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon the Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg finished their second weekend of the musical ‘Newsies’.

Newsies is a musical that is about children in New York City fighting against inequality from their oppressors for themselves and other children in the area.

When finding the casting for the musical Director, Robin White, said the character Katherine had something some of the other actresses were lacking.

“We had a lot of great qualified candidates to play that role but there was something about Gwen that stood out. Her voice really fit the part as well she seemed to have that energy and connection we wanted,” said White.

Gwen Sour also known as Katherine in the play feels that her off camera personality and her on camera persona mesh together well.

“Oh yeah absolutely for me Katherine is really good at exploration and being earnest and helping other people as I would want to be in real life and it’s kind of a good exercise in being a good person on stage and I love that,” said Sour.

As the musical continues for next Friday and Sunday Katherine says she has seen the cast continue to fill into their roles better and better each performance.

“It has just gotten better and better and better. It feels like we are really getting along with each other and really just gelling as a cast. We all really care for each other and really like each other and I feel like that has made for a really successful production,” said Katherine.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.