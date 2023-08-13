NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia visited Athens county this afternoon to perform a storm survey on a tornado that took place on Saturday, August 12th. They have confirmed that an EF1 tornado southeast of Athens, Ohio. Winds reached up to around 100 mph while it was on the ground.

An EF1 tornado with maximum winds up to 100 mph tracked 2.3 miles across Athens County Saturday evening. Damage was confined to snapped and uprooted trees and some snapped power poles. More details can be found on the Damage Survey Viewer at https://t.co/ZTu0dlEIWc. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/HZ2uKYrxu8 — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) August 13, 2023

The report states that the tornado started around Angel Ridge Road and moved towards the east-northeast. The tornado crossed roads from Gura, Long Run, and North Coolville Ridge road. The tornado lifted past Kincade road. The initial time of touchdown was at 7:43 p.m. and lasted for about ten minutes.

The damage the National Weather Service reported were some snapped power poles and uprooted trees. They also go on to say that “this is the seventh documented tornado in Athens County and the first since 2018.

