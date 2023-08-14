100 Wood County teachers get school supplies from ‘Teacher Bags’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week Community Resources gave 100 Wood County teachers school supplies in what they call “Teacher Bags”. In these bags they provided tissues, cleaning wipes, pencils, erasers and other school supplies that will help teachers and students.

This is the second year that they will help local teachers with supplies before the school year starts.

The supplies given are supplies that Community Resources Block Grant Program Director, Kayla Morris, got from teachers that thought certain supplies would benefit them the most.

“I reached out to a few schoolteachers I know, and I asked them at that time what are some items that would really be helpful for them in their classrooms so items like extra Lysol wipes, tissues, card stock, glue sticks items like that are a really big help,” said Morris.

The given supplies not only help benefit the teachers who use them but it also benefits the students who will be using the supplies. Even more so for the students who possibly would not have had the supplies otherwise.

“It’s so important to help with our teachers because they are spearheading the youth that are coming up in the world and making sure they are prepared. As well as some kids might not have the supplies that they need,” said Morris.

Although it benefits everyone in the classroom involved Elementary School Teacher, Chris Pribble, says it feels good to be recognized and appreciated by the community.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to have the community support in all different ways and this is certainly a huge one that makes you feel a little more appreciated that someone is thinking about you and cares about what we do,” said Pribble.

Specifically one local middle school teacher who is teaching a new subject this year that requires different supplies that are now provided through the “teacher bags”.

“I’m teaching STEM this year which is a different position for me and I need supplies that I didn’t need necessarily last year and so I’m excited that some of them are being provided by community resources,” said Brittany Bartlet.

Most importantly the 100 bags given away this week will lift a financial burden off of the teachers.

“Having the financial burden kind of lifted a little bit especially here at the beginning of the year is really helpful and phenomenal to feel the appreciation and help from Community Resources is amazing,” Pribble said.

