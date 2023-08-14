Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation

Carrie Perkins Mays
Carrie Perkins Mays(Athens County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WTAP) – A woman from Chauncey, Ohio, is behind bars after law enforcement executed a search warrant at her residence.

Carrie Perkins Mays, 40, of Chauncey, was arrested for violation of parole, according to a statement from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant pertaining to drug activity at Mays’ home on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Suspected fentanyl, as well as several other items of “evidentiary value” were found inside the home.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said the residence was under investigation due to citizen complaints of suspected drug activity. “The residence and occupants were found to be connected to an ongoing investigation of two individuals trafficking narcotics from Columbus to southeastern Ohio,” said Sheriff Smith.

Mays was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Requests for other charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team assisted with the investigation.

